BUY LOCAL: Fart bombs, puzzles and unicorns top trends for Christmas

Sluban blocks are the latest Christmas craze at Capricorn Model House in East St

AFTER 28 years running the Capricorn Model House, Shane Davey never tires of seeking out new trends as well as tried and tested Christmas gifts.

Take the old fart bomb and whoopee cushion, for instance.

“They’re always fun on Christmas Day,” Mr Davey said.

“Don’t blame the dog, blame Granddad.”

Newer items include an enormous range of Sluban blocks which rival their “Danish cousins” for quality and fun.

The East St shop has also stocked up on stocking stuffers, such as cute unicorns, under the $10 mark.

Children's Australiana books by local author Lyn Hurford at the Capricorn Model House on East St

“We didn’t know how rich people are going to feel this year so we got plenty of inexpensive items in stock,” Mr Davey said.

And the more perennial favourites – costumes, puzzles and games, Elvis memorabilia and diecast cars – continue to fly off the shelves.

The Model House also stocks delightful children’s books by local author (and Mr Davey’s aunt) Lyn Herford, who lives at Cawarral.

Featuring illustrations of all sorts of Australian scenery and critters, they’re the perfect choice to send overseas to loved ones this Christmas.

