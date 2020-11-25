Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cory Furber from Swarv Menswear shows us what's trending this Christmas shopping season
Cory Furber from Swarv Menswear shows us what's trending this Christmas shopping season
Business

BUY LOCAL: How Cory would spend $500 for Christmas

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 1:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT SEEMS COVID lockdowns have gone to our waistlines.

Corey Furber from Swarv Menswear in Rockhampton’s East St has been inundated with questions about going up a size.

He said funky tees by Superdry and the Goliath-branded khaki shorts were a great choice if you were looking for cool Christmas gifts for the gent kicking around the region’s local beaches.

But if he’s looking forward to travelling further afield in 2021, once COVID restrictions ease, then leather gift ideas are bang on trend.

Cory Furber from Swarv Menswear shows us what's trending this Christmas shopping season
Cory Furber from Swarv Menswear shows us what's trending this Christmas shopping season

Swarv carries the Indepal brand which Mr Furber said used a top quality grain of leather.

You can mix classic duffels and satchels with a rollout toiletries kit and leather journal, or match them with a different style and colour wallet for something out of the ordinary.

The Rockhampton Regional Council announced last week residents who changed to paperless bills for rates and water would go into the draw for a $500 Christmas prize.

Keep an eye on our Buy Local stories this and next week for other ideas on how to spend big in local stores.

Rockhampton Regional Council's $500 Christmas competition.
Rockhampton Regional Council's $500 Christmas competition.
buy local christmas shopping corey furber rockhampton cbd swarv menswear
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is this website Queensland’s most innovative ag creation?

        Premium Content Is this website Queensland’s most innovative ag creation?

        Rural The cattle website has been named a finalist in the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

        MINE SHOCK: Mt Morgan project poised to restart

        Premium Content MINE SHOCK: Mt Morgan project poised to restart

        News New technology has made it viable for Mount Morgan’s mine to reopen and it could be...

        Yeppoon drug bust: ‘Significant’ amount of drugs seized

        Premium Content Yeppoon drug bust: ‘Significant’ amount of drugs seized

        News Police also found explosives and drug equipment during the raid.

        Mt Morgan grandmother inspires award-winning essay

        Premium Content Mt Morgan grandmother inspires award-winning essay

        News An author and a daughter reflect on the legacy of Dell Nash and other regional...