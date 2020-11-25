BUY LOCAL: How Cory would spend $500 for Christmas

Cory Furber from Swarv Menswear shows us what's trending this Christmas shopping season

IT SEEMS COVID lockdowns have gone to our waistlines.

Corey Furber from Swarv Menswear in Rockhampton’s East St has been inundated with questions about going up a size.

He said funky tees by Superdry and the Goliath-branded khaki shorts were a great choice if you were looking for cool Christmas gifts for the gent kicking around the region’s local beaches.

But if he’s looking forward to travelling further afield in 2021, once COVID restrictions ease, then leather gift ideas are bang on trend.

Swarv carries the Indepal brand which Mr Furber said used a top quality grain of leather.

You can mix classic duffels and satchels with a rollout toiletries kit and leather journal, or match them with a different style and colour wallet for something out of the ordinary.

The Rockhampton Regional Council announced last week residents who changed to paperless bills for rates and water would go into the draw for a $500 Christmas prize.

Keep an eye on our Buy Local stories this and next week for other ideas on how to spend big in local stores.