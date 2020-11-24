Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Isabelle Ward models the latest colourful rings from the Phil Peel Jewellers catalogue
Isabelle Ward models the latest colourful rings from the Phil Peel Jewellers catalogue
Business

BUY LOCAL: How Isabelle would spend $500 for Christmas

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
24th Nov 2020 11:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AT THE end of what has proved a difficult year, Isabelle Ward got the best news of all shortly before Christmas.

She landed a job at Phil Peel Jewellers in Rockhampton’s East Street straight out of school.

Isabelle graduated from The Cathedral College this month and went to her school formal in diamonds.

“I’m super glad to have this job opportunity and get some life experience,” she said during her second week of work.

The Rockhampton Regional Council announced last week that residents who changed to paperless bills for rates and water would go into the draw for a $500 Christmas prize.

Isabelle Ward models the latest colourful rings from the Phil Peel Jewellers catalogue
Isabelle Ward models the latest colourful rings from the Phil Peel Jewellers catalogue

When asked what Isabelle would buy if she won $500, she nominated the brightly coloured rings out of the shop’s current catalogue.

“Now everybody can go out again after COVID, why not celebrate with a bit of sparkle,” she said.

“The coloured stones for a pop of colour, set with pearls and yellow gold, are on trend right now.”

And they match well with Isabelle’s favourite Christmas gift ever: earrings and a necklace from her parents in her favourite purple amethysts.

Rockhampton Regional Council's $500 Christmas competition.
Rockhampton Regional Council's $500 Christmas competition.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pineapple creates chaos ahead of scheduled council meeting

        Premium Content Pineapple creates chaos ahead of scheduled council meeting

        Council News The mayoral vacancy will not be discussed at the meeting

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday.

        Teen assaulted gran, pregnant girl before violent robbery

        Premium Content Teen assaulted gran, pregnant girl before violent robbery

        News Offender claimed his robbery actions were to protect his partner

        LETTERS: PETA encourages a vegan Christmas

        Premium Content LETTERS: PETA encourages a vegan Christmas

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.