BUY LOCAL: How Isabelle would spend $500 for Christmas

Isabelle Ward models the latest colourful rings from the Phil Peel Jewellers catalogue

AT THE end of what has proved a difficult year, Isabelle Ward got the best news of all shortly before Christmas.

She landed a job at Phil Peel Jewellers in Rockhampton’s East Street straight out of school.

Isabelle graduated from The Cathedral College this month and went to her school formal in diamonds.

“I’m super glad to have this job opportunity and get some life experience,” she said during her second week of work.

The Rockhampton Regional Council announced last week that residents who changed to paperless bills for rates and water would go into the draw for a $500 Christmas prize.

When asked what Isabelle would buy if she won $500, she nominated the brightly coloured rings out of the shop’s current catalogue.

“Now everybody can go out again after COVID, why not celebrate with a bit of sparkle,” she said.

“The coloured stones for a pop of colour, set with pearls and yellow gold, are on trend right now.”

And they match well with Isabelle’s favourite Christmas gift ever: earrings and a necklace from her parents in her favourite purple amethysts.