BUY LOCAL: How Peter would spend $500 this Christmas

Peter Genders has got plenty of pretty Christmas gift ideas at P 'n E Art and Framing in East St

THE SIGN out the front on East St has changed, but the smiling face behind the counter is the same.

Peter Genders took over what was Mi-Art in July, and as P ‘n E Art and Bespoke Framing, the business under COVID conditions has been booming.

“Some people want a mental shift from the stress over what’s happening next week, next month, next year, and they’re embracing their inner artist,” Mr Genders said.

“Other people have done a huge clean out of their closets, under the bed, and found things they’ve put off having framed for years.”

For the aspiring artist, metallics are trending this Christmas season, whether it’s glittering paints or sparkling watercolours.

Or Mr Genders, who’s been in the framing business for 34 years, can turn any old thing into a treasure to keep forever.

“People bring in their grandfather’s rugby jersey, this folded-up old thing,” he said.

“And when they come back and see it laid out looking fantastic behind glass… well, it’s priceless to see the reaction on their faces.”

The Rockhampton Regional Council announced last week residents who changed to paperless bills for rates and water would go into the draw for a $500 Christmas prize.

Mr Genders said, if he had $500 to splash on a Christmas gift, he would take his wife on a well-deserved “jolly holiday”.

But, other than that, would he give her a framed rugby jersey for Christmas?

“Only if it’s the Raiders”.

