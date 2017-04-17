Big push to keep money in Rockhampton as flood hits business

Several East St businesses were affected by flooding in Rockhampton after Cyclone Debbie.

FOLLOWING Cyclone Debbie, the Queensland Government has announced a dedicated campaign to get business hit hard by the natural disaster.

Small business minister Leeanne Enoch yesterday announced the buy local campaign, aiming to help businesses rebuild as quickly as possible.

"In the first phase of the campaign, we will be working with local Chambers of Commerce, community leaders and small business owners to make sure our focus is targeted, and will be able to deliver real results back to the community," she said. "Go Local is all about keeping money in the local community."

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) welcomed the campaign.

"What these business owners need more than anything, are paying customers," said CCIQ CEO Stephen Tait.

"The Go Local campaign will provide the awareness that's needed to encourage consumers to trade locally and get their small businesses thriving.

"Small businesses are the backbone of a community and 97% of all Queensland businesses are small businesses. Now more than ever they need our support."

A business case for Category C grants of up to $25,000 for small business in Rockhampton has been submitted to the Queensland Reconstruction Authority.