Buyer demand fast tracks new development ahead of time

DEMAND from buyers has prompted a faster than expected progress on the Edenbrook development at Parkhurst.

Bulk earthworks for the next 52 lots have been brought forward in order to deliver allotments sooner to keep up with the demand.

Now underway by CQ Civil, the earthworks will have the new lots ready to build on by the end of 2018.

Edenbrook project director, Melissa Hytch said she had been inundated with enquiries and overwhelmed by the response so far.

The first six stages are almost sold out and the newest release, Parkdale has generated a lot of interest with potential buyers.

Two new homes will open in the display village in September and another later in the year.

"To have already commenced works on the next 52 lots speaks volumes as to positive way Edenbrook has been received by families looking for that relaxed environment to raise their children and engage in the sense of community the estate offers,” Ms Hytch said.

"The village will be a fantastic draw card for Edenbrook, and allow prospective buyers to see the latest design innovations and concepts in home construction today.

"Buyers are embracing the lifestyle benefits on offer including the generosity of the allotment sizes.”

Elevated sites will have Fitzroy River views.

Lots in the new release range from 755sqm to over 2,000sqm.

Buyers can also choose a lot with views to the parkland, open space and natural bushland surrounds, or elevated homesites with views of the Fitzroy River.

"Careful planning of Edenbrook has incorporated more parkland than the Botanic Gardens and walking paths and picnic areas along Ramsay Creek,” Ms Hytch said.

"It's very attractive to young families who enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle.

"The easy-build home sites feature back yards large enough to accommodate a pool, shed and ample room for kids to play.

FAST TRACKED: Project manager Melissa Hytch is excited abouthigh demand for the Edenbrook community

Ms Hytch said the $225million development was ideal for buyers wanting an idyllic country lifestyle yet still be in easy reach of the city.

"Residents are able to use the playground and the entire Edenbrook community parks to walk the dog, take a bike ride with the kids, fly a kite, kick a ball or even host a birthday party,” she said.

For a personalised tour contact Melissa Hytch on 0422 828 909, or visit the land sales office and display home at 19 Edenbrook Drive from 10am to 4pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and between 10am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday.