Buyers record splurge at 2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale

Jockey Elyce Smith and trainer Thomas Smith celebrate after Natural Emperor's win in the $93K CYS 3 & 4YO Championship (1300m) on Saturday. Photo: Tony McMahon.

Rockhampton’s three days of the Capricornia Yearling Sale’s Racing Carnival ended in spectacular fashion when the magic million dollars figure was shattered for the first time at Sunday’s yearling sales at the showgrounds.

In further testimony to the confidence in Rockhampton racing, buyers splurged $1.45 million, purchasing 73 yearlings for a new record average of $19,917.

Never before in the history of the sale, which predates 1988, has anywhere close to a million dollars in receipts been realised.

The record gross figure represented a pleasing clearance rate of 84.71% with just 13 yearlings passed in, with some expected to be sold post-sale or retained by their breeders.

It came as no surprise when Basil Nolan’s Raheen Stud sold the top priced yearling - Lot 87, an athletic and aristocratically bred Heroic Valour-English Summer chestnut colt - for $67,500.

The much sought-after colt was purchased by Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon acting on behalf a syndicate which will include friends and his father, the former very popular Rocky publican Ray Fenlon.

“The syndicate and Dad were very keen on the colt and I suppose you could say it was our way of supporting the sale which the RJC has promoted so intensely,” Tony said.

“You can’t expect everyone else to put their money up and not contribute yourself.”

He said the colt would be trained in Rockhampton by young Thomas Smith who last Saturday prepared Natural Emperor (Elyce Smith) to win the $93K CYS 3 & 4YO Championship (1300m).

Tom Button, the trainer of $125K CYS 2YO Classic (1200m) winner from Saturday’s racing in Valley Rattler (Ryan Wiggins), acquired four yearlings ranging in price from $5K to $36K.

Callaghan Park trainer Clinton Taylor purchased three yearlings from Kenmore Lodge – a Winning Rupert filly ($32.5K); Heroic Valour filly ($22.5K) and a Divine Prophet filly for $55K.

Taylor also brought home yearlings from the March Magic Millions Yearling Sales so he is going to have a formidable young string of horses for next season’s juvenile races.

Rockhampton racing’s newest passionate supporter Pav Cheimardinov acquired three yearlings - a Better Than Ready filly for a bargain $7K; a Kobayashi colt ($10K) and a Whittington colt for $28K.

Vendors expressed their delight at the strong buying bench at the sale, with leading studs Raheen, Lyndhurst, Oaklands, Kenmore Lodge, Lucas Bloodstock and Grandview all highly complimentary.

Full and detailed results of the Capricornia Yearling Sale are available on its website.