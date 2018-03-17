Buyers snap up properties in Rocky's newest estate

RIVERSIDE ESTATE: Many local families enjoyed the carnival atmosphere at the launch of Rockhampton's newest residential precinct.

MORE than half of homes in a new Rockhampton residential precinct have been snapped up within weeks.

The overwhelming response has delighted those behind The Outlook precinct at the Riverside Estate.

The estate was a hive of activity last Sunday for The Outlook's launch.

Riverside Estate director and developer Mark Birkbeck was thrilled with the response on the day, and the level of enquiry to date for the latest offering at the estate.

"We have been overwhelmed with the enormous interest to date, with over 50 percent of "The Outlook” sold in just two weeks,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"Potential buyers are embracing the wide open spaces and the huge blocks we have to offer.

"I believe it comes down to lifestyle, and families want plenty of room without having to live far from town.

"Riverside Estate offers all of the above, at a very competitive price.”

The master planned estate off Alexandra St is surrounded by natural parklands, walking tracks and bushland.

Rockhampton's largest residential homesites offer views of the Fitzroy River and large open spaces, with prices starting at $184,900.

Additions will include fitness and exercise equipment and riverside picnic shades.

For plans and price lists contact selling agents Mark Shore on 0418 799 222 or David Bell on 0409 285 062 at Ray White Rockhampton, or visit the website: myriversideestate.com.au