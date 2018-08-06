Buyers snatch up good prices at auctions across the region

Auctioned on Saturday, a low set unit located at 26/8 Hillcrest St was sold for $130,000 after being bought for $315,000 in 2012. Inset: Jason Campbell from Blackwater Real Estate.

JASON Campbell from Blackwater Real Estate says a series of recent auctions in the Central Highlands region has shown renewed confidence in the property market.

26/8 Hillcrest St, Emerald

Over the weekend, an Emerald home sold for a little over half its previous sale price in 2012.

Auctioned on Saturday, the low set unit located at 26/8 Hillcrest St was sold for $130,000 after being bought for $315,000 in 2012.

The mortgagee has exercised the power of sale of the property which consisted of two bedrooms and bathrooms.

The property was snapped up by a family from the Sunshine Coast.

63 Wattle St, Blackwater

A Blackwater home was sold under the hammer for $155,000, Mr Campbell said.

Located at 63 Wattle St, there was strong interest for the low set house which was built in 1978.

After spending 36 days on the market, six registered bidders fought for the property which made for spirited competition.

The property, with a land valuation which equals $12,000, was bought by an owner occupier.

15 New St, Emerald

Another Emerald home was auctioned over the weekend but was passed-in.

This auction proved to be another case of spirited competition with six registered bidders all vying for the property. Negotiations will now begin with the highest bidder.

Auctions

Biloela: 33/36 Lawrence St. Passed in.

Blackwater: 63 Wattle St. Sold at auction for $155,000;

Cooee Bay: 39 Wattle Grove. Passed in;

Emerald: 15 New St (Passed in), 18 Kidd St (Passed in) and 26/8 Hillcrest St ($130,000);

Yeppoon: 6 Gus Moore St. Passed in - vendor bid $1 million.