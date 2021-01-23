Menu
Matthew Neale of Bajool casts his by-election vote at Allenstown
BY-ELECTION 2021: Bajool Dad just wants to see roads fixed

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
23rd Jan 2021 8:44 AM
Matthew Neale got a round of applause from fellow voters at the Allenstown School when he told the Morning Bulletin there were "too many people" vying to become Mayor during Rockhampton 2021 by-election.

"And none of them have ventured out of town to tell us what they stand for," the Bajool family man said.

"That tells us straight away they're only focused on the inner city."

Mr Neale said his neighbours fought a long time with ex-mayor, Margaret Strelow, to "get things happening", and they're worried their concerns will go back to "square one".

"But we need a lot more education about what are Council responsibilities and what are State Government's," he said.

"There are so many twists and turns and, now with everyone pitching in online, it's hard to tell what's right and wrong."

He cited the confusion over whether Council or the State's Mains Roads department could get local roads fixed.

"We've got barrier rails down more than a year after someone has an accident, and the Main Roads are having a legal fight with some trucking company over who's going to pay," Mr Neale said.

"We go and see the local member but they can't do anything about it because it's a State Government problem.

"At the end of the day, it all comes at a cost to our families' and other motorists' safety."

