By the numbers: Beef Australia's impressive stats

TWO YEARS and 345 days may seem like a long way away, but not for Beef Australia CEO Denis Cox.

"There is a misconception that we start planning the next expo only a couple of years out, but the real planning starts during the week of the current expo,” Denis said.

"The team look closely at all the items and ideas the pop up throughout the week and take away the planning from those.

"We call them 1 percenters, on their own they don't mean much, but when you put them all together they make a large difference.”

With record numbers though the gates at Beef Australia 2018, the target is set high for the 2021 expo, which is planned for May 2 and 8, coinciding with the public holiday.

"People's Day was the first of it's kind this year, and the Public Holiday hit the nail on the head by opening up a day that everyone could attend the expo,” Mr Cox said.

"We saw a record 25,000 people through the gates on the Monday which was incredible and more than we were hoping for.”

Overall Beef Australia has some impressive figures so far including 100,368 visitors through the gates over the week, 1200 registered international delegates from 43 countries attended the expo, over 5000 head of cattle entered into the three cattle competitions and 3740 students through the schools program.

The economic impact of Beef Australia will a ripple effect that has only just started in the region and country, with such a strong focus on international trade and investment deals, numbers will be growing for years to come.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the event showcased how far Rockhampton has advanced in the last three years, while cementing its international reputation as Australia's leader in the Beef Industry.

"Council has been extremely proactive in strengthening trade relationships within the Asian market during the past few years and we are really beginning to see the fruits of our labour with many delegations not only expressing interest in our beef products, but in other various agriculture sectors,” Mayor Strelow said.

"This is Australia's greatest Beef event which brings an incredible vibrancy to our city.

"Council couldn't be more proud to be a major sponsor and work in partnership with Beef Australia to continually make it bigger and better than before.”