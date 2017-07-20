24°
CQ town sad as last remaining bank announces closure

Louise Shannon | 20th Jul 2017 2:32 PM Updated: 4:39 PM
Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar outside the ANZ ATM in Springsure.
Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar outside the ANZ ATM in Springsure. Contributed

SPRINGSURE residents are vowing to fight the pending closure of their ANZ bank, which is the last remaining bank in town.

The closure leaves locals with only post office access to cash withdrawals of up to $1000.

Residents were told two weeks ago the ANZ branch would close at 2pm on Wednesday, September 27.

Central Highlands Regional Councillor Christine Rolfe said a petition was being passed around local businesses rallying against the decision and she had sent a letter to ANZ, but had not yet received a reply.

"The whole community suffers. We're not a cashless society," Mrs Rolfe said.

"People don't want to be packing up and going to Emerald - a two-hour round trip - to do their banking. Why should they? It's also a big concern for our elderly and for those people who don't do internet banking.

"It's a big loss to a community. We're going to fight it and absolutely we'll petition ANZ."

Last year ANZ closed another regional branch, the Middlemount bank, also an hour from Emerald.

Mrs Rolfe said she was concerned for local organisations within the community that ran events and needed to bank amounts of cash at the end of an event.

"Consider the local show society, because when they do their float and prize money for the annual show, you're talking about more than $20,000," she said.

"They'd have to go to Emerald now, but it's not just the trip that's a problem, it's carrying the cash around. It's just not safe."

She said she had approached other financial institutions in a bid to encourage a bank facility in Springsure.

Springsure Convenience and Takeaway store owners Desley and Les Abdy will also be affected by the ANZ closure.

"I don't think we understand just yet how bad it's going to be," Mrs Abdy said.

She was worried the post office would be unable to cope with the amount of cash transactions that would now be coming its way from local businesses and organisations.

Mrs Abdy said money in the convenience store's ATM was provided by the ANZ bank and this would now need to be topped up and supplied from the ANZ in Emerald.

She also said the decision had affected the town's morale.

"You only have to see comments on social media and the negativity there is not good, and I don't think the town is going backwards," she said.

"We've just had a new multi-use clubhouse built at the football grounds."

Grazier and active community member Sue Fletcher said she felt for the elderly population such as her mother and aunt, aged 90 and 87, who had held accounts with Westpac for more than 70 years until the Westpac bank closed a few years ago and they had opened accounts with ANZ.

Mrs Fletcher said the decision would also have a big impact on people who lived out of town, including places such as Carnarvon Gorge, who would now have to travel up to 240km to bank at Emerald.

She said the internet was not always reliable in regional areas, making online banking difficult at times.

"I guess they'll cope, but it's going to be very frustrating and there are going to be times when business can't happen because of the internet not working, or someone will have to jump in the car and drive to Emerald. We just need a bank," she said.

"If people have to go to Emerald for banking, then while they're there they'll fill their car up with petrol and use other services, which then isn't helpful for our community.

"I do think it will make a difference - and there's not a whole lot you can do about it."

An ANZ spokesman said the decision to close the branch was "difficult" and "had not been taken lightly".

However, he said the decision was only made after conducting a review of the way customers were banking.

The spokesman said efforts would be made to find redeployment opportunities within ANZ for staff at the Springsure branch.

"We recognise this decision may mean a change for some of our customers, yet we are offering our dedicated support in helping them make this transition," the spokesperson said.

"Customers in the area are changing the way they do banking by using the Springsure branch less and less," he said.

"Only 15% are using the branch for their everyday banking needs compared to almost 60% of customers who prefer alternatives such as our mobile banking app goMoney and internet banking."

He said all accounts would be moved to the Emerald ANZ branch.

"We understand that some customers prefer face-to- face transactions and we encourage them to try the Bank@Post facilities located at 33 Eclipse St, which will offer deposits, withdrawals and payments for customers using ANZ debit or credit cards."

The spokesman said the ANZ ATM would remain in its current place until a permanent location in Springsure was confirmed.

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said he was "disappointed and gutted" about the closure.

"My concern is that you've got pensioners and small businesses in Springsure that rely on the bank to be able to go in and deposit the day's takings," he said.

"And for pensioners who are not on the internet and who don't want to bank on the internet to be able to do their business or financial transactions at the branch.

"It is imperative that a local community such as Springsure has a bank and ANZ should be ashamed of themselves for abandoning small country towns in rural Queensland."

