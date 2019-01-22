'Bye bye b*tch': LNP responds to fake news accusations

Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington condemned the slur from the Facebook account 'Union News Australia' which has since been suspended.

Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington condemned the slur from the Facebook account 'Union News Australia' which has since been suspended.

A TWEET including derogatory content about a female federal MP has sparked online outrage and accusations one of Queensland's top politicians is intentionally sharing fake news.

On Monday Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington condemned a Facebook post referring to outgoing Federal LNP Industrial Relations Minister Kelly O'Dwyer as a bitch.

She tweeted an image of the offensive Facebook post, calling on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad to join her in calling out the "disgusting behaviour".

Neither Labor leader responded.

The offensive Facebook post followed Ms O'Dwyer's shock resignation within the Federal LNP Government, citing family issues and suffering a miscarriage in Parliament House.

The post was made by an account called Union News Australia.

"I don't care your politics, this treatment of a female politician is totally unacceptable. I am calling on @AnnastaciaMP and @jackietrad to show some leadership and call out this disgusting behaviour today. #qldpol #auspol," Ms Frecklington tweeted, along with a screenshot of the Facebook Post captioned 'bye, bye, b*tch'.

I don’t care your politics, this treatment of a female politician is totally unacceptable. I am calling on @AnnastaciaMP and @jackietrad to show some leadership and call out this disgusting behaviour today. #qldpol #auspol pic.twitter.com/mq90rJ4Pfu — Deb Frecklington MP (@DebFrecklington) January 20, 2019

The unverified Facebook account has since been suspended.

Mrs Frecklington's outcry was quickly met with criticism from other Twitter users who pointed out the Union News Australia account was a known fake.

But today Mrs Frecklington wasn't backing down and said the Facebook account had thousands of followers, and had featured anti-LNP content.

"It may not have been 'official' but it looks like it was definitely union aligned but now we will never know," Mrs Frecklington said.

In the past two days, Australian Council of Trade Unions Secretary Sally McManus, warned against content posted by unofficial accounts.

Ms McManus also condemned the "sexist" remarks.

"Anybody can set up a twitter or Facebook account and put the word union in the title," an Australian Council of Unions spokesperson said.

"These accounts are not authorised to speak for our movement. They do not reflect the views or values of the Australians union movement.

"Official accounts have blue ticks or "authorised by" on them. Contact @unionaustralia if you are unsure.

"We don't know who is behind that page.

"But it has no authority to speak for our movement and that post was offensive, sexist, and wholly against union values."

Offical accounts have blue ticks or "authorised by" on them. Contact @unionsaustralia if you are unsure. — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) January 20, 2019

Over the last week we have been an increase in fake Twitter accounts pretending to be associated with unions. An election is coming. #auspol — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) January 20, 2019

Mrs Frecklington said the reference to Ms O'Dwyer was "disgraceful" and "deservered to be called out" as she did.

"I am glad Sally McManus denounced it as well but her saying it wasn't an 'official' union account misses the point," Mrs Frecklington said.

"No one should be subject to this type of abuse.

"Interestingly the Facebook account which has now been deleted had more than 6000 likes and had numerous anti-LNP posts."