Byfield drug supplier caught with hand gun, ammo

WHEN police raided Peter John Fuller’s Byfield residence they got more than just a drug supply confession.

When questioned about cannabis plants, Fuller told police he had supplied the drug to his adult grandson.

While at the property, police found three rounds of ammunition and a gun which Fuller said was not able to be fired.

Fuller pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to supplying a dangerous drug, possessing explosives and a hand gun, and possession of a drug utensil.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Fuller $900.

