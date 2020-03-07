Byfield man stranded at Five Rocks

Floodwaters over at Waterpark at Byfield.

IF IT wasn’t for the help of a friendly resident at Five Rocks, Carl Miles would be a very hungry man.

Carl drove up to Five Rocks on Tuesday afternoon for a night away at the popular camping beach destination north of Yeppoon.

When he tried to leave on Wednesday, Water Park Creek was up with half a metre of water over the road.

Carl Miles

“The force of the water coming through I wasn’t going to attempt that,” he said.

Now it is a reported five metres over the road and rising.

Carl regularly visits Five Rocks, taking the kids camping, fishing and swimming.

This is the first time he has ever been stuck.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology data, Byfield recorded 86mm in the 24 hours to 9am Friday morning.

An alert was issued for the Byfield National Park, Conservation Park and State Forest on Wednesday stating “following recent and ongoing rainfall, the causeway at Water Park is currently flooded, impacting access to areas of Byfield State Forest, including Water Park Creek camping and day use area and Byfield Conservation and National Parks including Five Rocks camping area and Nine Mile Beach camping areas”.

Access will be reopened when the creek height has dropped to a safe level (generally around 2.2m).

“We haven’t had rain quite like we have to make it go over like it has,” Carl said.

“First time in a long time anyone has ever seen the creek running like it has.”

Water Park creek from the Five Rocks side.

Luckily someone who lives at Five Rocks, Shannon, saw Carl when he was out and has taken him in.

Thinking he was only going for the night, Carl didn’t have much packed.

“If it wasn't for Shannon I would be very hungry,” he said.

Water Park Creek, where Carl has to cross, is not expected to go down until Monday.

Carl was supposed to drive out to Blackwater today to start night shift at the mines – so it will mean he misses his rotation.

Luckily, he said he does have phone service and his boss has been quite understanding.

Heavy rainfall was widespread across the Capricorn Coast on Thursday and Friday, with residents at Tungamull