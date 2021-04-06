Byfield plantation forest to remain closed to public

Due to continued heavy rainfall, the Byfield plantation forest will remain closed until at least April 15.

The forest is closed to all public access due to continued heavy rainfalls and damage to the road network.

Road conditions will be assessed on April 15.

A spokeswoman for HQPlantations said a number of people had found themselves in precarious situations, some requiring emergency assistance, after ignoring warnings.

“HQPlantations is appealing to the public to respect these closures so that safe and responsible access to the plantations can be restored as soon as possible,” she said.

“People are advised to refer to the Parks and Forests website www.parks.des.qld.gov.au for restrictions in relation to campgrounds managed by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service in this area.

“State and local government-managed roads through plantations remain open unless otherwise indicated by police or other signage.”

Fines for non-compliance range from $266 to $1,335.