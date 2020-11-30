Menu
Kate Mahood will perform at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival next year.
Music

Byfield singer joins Agnes Blues line-up

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
30th Nov 2020 10:23 AM
HOMEGROWN Central Queensland talent, Kate Mahood, has been announced as the fifth artist to play at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival for 2021.

Following her performance at the Discovery Stage last year, Kate will return to perform at the main Marquee Stage next year.

Kate joins the likes of 8 Ball Aitken, Hayley Marsten, Hat Fitz and Cara and Eagle and The Wolf who will also be performing on the main stage.

Blending folk music and country storytelling, Kate showcases her unique vocals and beautifully crafted guitar melodies through haunting lyrics.

Since graduating from the Tamworth Academy of Country Music in 2017, Kate has shared stages with Sara Storer, Harry Manx and The Whitlams.

Kate is currently based in Byfield and is busy working on her debut EP, due to be released in 2021.

AGNES BLUES, ROOTS & ROCK FESTIVAL 2021

When: Friday 19th February to Sunday 21st February 2021

Where: SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

Three Day Early Bird Tickets are now on sale at $132. Book your tickets & places to stay at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

