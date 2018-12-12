Byfield's Renton on fire

GOING GLOBAL: Pottery for the Planet is a Coolum business created by Byfield couple Renton Bishopric and Clare Botfield.

GOING GLOBAL: Pottery for the Planet is a Coolum business created by Byfield couple Renton Bishopric and Clare Botfield. John McCutcheon

KILNS fire at capacity and hundreds of reusable coffee cups line the walls of a Sunshine Coast business as a Byfield couple takes their vision for sustainability south.

This bustling scene was the barn house-turned-studio for Coolum-based business, Pottery for the Planet.

The pottery business, specialising in reusable coffee cups, has grown from selling a few boxes a week to a constant flow of orders with more than 200 stockists around Australia.

Creators Renton Bishopric and Clare Botfield say their vision came to life in 2016 and has never slowed down.

"It started with a run of cups at our stall at Woodford and then just took off from there," Renton said.

Their big break came when the War on Waste aired last year, spurring people to swap out single-use cups to keep-cups.

"My cousin messaged me saying, 'you better hold on'," he said.

"After that, people who were already aware realised they could do more and it's been a gradual increase ever since."

With the keep-cup craze taking over the world in many creative forms, Renton said being aware of your environmental footprint became trendy.

"It's a win-win for the planet and the people," he said.

Renton has been surrounded by pottery his entire life with his parents running a successful gallery at Byfield on the Capricorn Coast.

It wasn't until he reached adulthood that he started creating on the potter's wheel.

After several years in business, Renton said their biggest achievement was being a part of a world-wide movement.

"It's what makes us get up in the morning," he said.

"We are removing tens of thousands of single use cups everyday through our product.

"It's huge to be a part of that and be so passionate about it as well."

With plans to expand into creating solutions for other single-use products, Renton said the future was bright.

"We are identifying areas where there is a lot of waste commercially and residentially and branching into solutions for those," he said.

"We are just going to hold on for the ride," he said.