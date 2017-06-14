25°
News

Byrne explains no Rookwood funds after LNP attack

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 14th Jun 2017 6:00 PM
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Michelle Landry MP and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce in Capricornia last week.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Michelle Landry MP and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce in Capricornia last week. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON MP Bill Byrne has retaliated against Deputy Premier, Barnaby Joyce's post budget comments saying "every time the LNP feels some pressure it repeats the same old lines about the Rookwood Weir”.

"Every time the Federal Coalition are under the pump you find the veracity and ignorance of Barnaby Joyce coming out talking about Rookwood Weir,” Mr Byrne said.

"When they got in the jam over Shoalwater Bay expansions and the knocking out of many properties - Rookwood Weir.

"Every single diversion Barnaby Joyce wants to run up is about Rookwood Weir.... And frankly, I'm sick to death of it.”

Mr Joyce launched an attack on the State Budget 2017, which was handed down on Tuesday, saying there was nothing for CQ in the budget and asked where the funds were for Rookwood Weir.

"As far Central Queensland is going, as the Queensland Labor Party's budget is going, well nothing is going to happen for Central Queensland. It is hopeless. It is pathetic," Mr Joyce said.

"We have given them a project. We have put $130 million on the table for it and we put $2 million on the table for the business case. And what do they give? Nothing.

"At the very least, you think they would have something for Rookwood - something that would underpin the fact we know that more water is desired from, required from that project than we actually have.

"It is oversubscribed. We know that it has an incredible return. We hear that the return on equity is around three times.

"But what we did here in the Queensland budget was a lot about Cross River Rail. For the Labor Party, it was always a budget for inner suburban Brisbane. That's what it was, a budget for inner suburban Brisbane."

Flynn LNP candidate, Douglas Rodgers said Rookwood Weir promised to provide thousands of jobs for a fraction the price of the government's love affair with Brisbane commuters.

"Once again the south east gets first bite while we are left to share the crumbs.” Mr Rodgers said.

Mr Byrne hit back saying funding couldn't be allocated for the project until the business case was complete, due in the third quarter of the year.

He said while there was not funding in black and white in the budget, if the business case stacked up, there were ways funding could be allocated in the 2017-18 financial year.

"What happens in budgets are that the certainties going forward and the forward estimates reveal the commitments to certainty,” Mr Byrne said.

"If the business case stacks up, there are other mechanisms within government, notably the cabinet budget review committee that allows for adjustments in budget spends.

"Then there's the mid year updates that occur in any financial year anyway.

"The idea that the forward estimates is the panacea of all spend and budget returns is simply not accurate.

"There are many adjustments made to budgets throughout the year and the cabinet budget review committee is part of that process.

"Many people don't seem to accept that.”

Mr Byrne said he could not understand where Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and the Coalition were coming up with the comments that there was an over-subscription for water from Rookwood Weir.

"None of that information, which is being handled at arms length from government through Building Queensland, is publicly available,” he said.

Mr Byrne added that the Rookwood Weir was principally about industrial and urban consumption.

"It's not an agricultural dam. It's an urban and industrial water consuming dam where agriculture is a second tier value add to the proposal,” he said.

Mr Byrne said the amount of land available for high value agriculture off the back off it was "very modest indeed, relative to capability in the rest of the state and Australia.”

"That this idea that its going to be the Food Bowl of Australia or South East Asia is a complete nonsense,” he said.

"That's not to dismiss prospects of value-add agriculture and all its forms potentially going forward here.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  barnaby joyce bill byrne douglas rodgers michelle landry mp rookwood weir state budget 2017

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Identity of CQ reef wreck revealed as historic convict ship

Identity of CQ reef wreck revealed as historic convict ship

THE remains of a British ship that transported hundreds of convicts to Tasmania in the 1850s is likely to be one of seven wrecks off central Queensland's coast.

1 in intensive care, 9 charged in Yeppoon overdose shock

Taranganba house where a number of people overdosed on drugs.

Yeppoon CIB reveal details of Daffcroft St alleged teen overdoses

New shop opens at Stockland Rockhampton

Laser Clinics Australia's Melinda Olive and Maddison Dargel.

Owner of popular new store talks about what's planned

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Local Partners

Art lovers' $2m glee at gallery relocation funding

$2m in budget the 'most significant contribution at state level' gallery director has seen for a redevelopment project at this early stage.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Yeppoon Rotary appoints new president

Rotary District Govenor Malcom Saunders appoints new president Yeppoon President Heath Henwood.

Health Henwood has been appointed Rotary club of Yeppoon president.

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Within 18 months of the change, Ten had gone from being the most profitable TV network in the country to losing millions of dollars

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Second Village Festival headline act announced

Folk/country band Wilson Pickers will headline the Yeppoon Village Festival

THEY'VE played Splendour in the Grass, Bluesfest and Gympie Muster

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Impeccable Hillside Estate Residence

8 Oakland Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $615,000

This quality master-built residence offers style, functionality and the ultimate in luxury living. Enjoy year round entertaining with dual outdoor entertaining...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $629,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

ENORMOUS, SOLID FAMILY HOME

32 Emmerson Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 4 Auction

This majestic 2 storey residence situated on approx. 2 acres at Glenlee will impress you with its sheer size and endless features. Located just a short drive from...

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $435,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this large built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

Huge Family Home with a Massive Shed on 2.67 ha

50 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $719,000

This beautiful lowset brick home sits right back off the end of a No Through Road' in a very quiet and private setting on 2.67ha (6.59ac) off Dawson Road, Glenlee.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!