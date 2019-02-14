Menu
Bluesfest could be lured to Sunshine Coast

by Nic Darveniza
12th Feb 2019 6:31 AM
QUEENSLAND will make a bid for the iconic Byron Bay Bluesfest after organisers said proposed license laws would make it impossible to continue operating in New South Wales.

An open letter penned by Bluesfest festival director Peter Noble has promised this year's 30th anniversary event will be the last in NSW if tough music festival legislation goes ahead.

Under the proposal, festival organisers in NSW would be forced to apply for a special liquor license that places liability for festival attendee overdoses on organisers, instead of individuals.

 

Byron Bay Bluesfest organiser Peter Noble says the NSW government is “hellbent” on destroying music festivals. Picture: Luke Marsden
The legislation, according to Mr Noble, will render it impossible to conduct music festivals in the state and "decimate" the industry.

"I am saying now, Bluesfest will leave NSW. We have no choice, it's a matter of survival," he said.

"I have never experienced such poorly thought-out, unbalanced legislation.

"Why do you seem to be hellbent on destroying our industry? I am requesting all major state events and tourism ministers to get in touch."

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said Woodford would be a "perfect site" for the Bluesfest.

"We'd be more than happy to sit down with the organisers of the Byron Bay Bluesfest," she said.

"We have a long history of poaching some of NSW's best events, including Ipswich's iconic CMC Rocks - which started out in the Hunter Valley.

"We've got the perfect site at Woodford, where we currently host the Woodford Folk Festival - the largest festival in the country."

