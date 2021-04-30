Byron celebrities who don’t actually live in Byron Bay

Many people associate the Hemsworth brothers with Byron Bay believing that they live there.

However the younger brother Liam owns property in the hinterland suburb of Newrybar - technically in Ballina Shire.

And he's not the only one commonly referred to as living in Byron, when they don't.

Here's a few examples and where they actually live or own property.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth. Pic: Supplied

As mentioned the Australian actor owns a property in Newrybar within the Ballina Shire.

According to property records, Hemsworth purchased the former wedding venue for a massive $6.5 million in October 2020.

Liam Hemsworth's home in Newrybar.

The five-bedroom house spans over a 3.8ha piece of land.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron in a scene from The Great Global Clean-up

The High School Musical Star up until recently was known to be dating a Byron Bay cafe worker/model but the lot of land he owns? Not from Byron Bay.

The 33-year-old purchased a lifestyle lot in Tomewin located in the Tweed Shire in December 2020 according to property records.

This Tomewin property, marketed by Ray White Murwillumbah, sold for $2 million in December, 2020.

The Hollywood celebrity purchased the 128.7ha block of land for a cool $2 million.

Simon Baker

Australian actor Simon Baker. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

The Australian actor most well known for his role in the Mentalist is another known for living in Byron Bay.

Baker purchased a farm in Nashua in 2010 for $1.5 million.

Although strictly speaking his Nashua property just falls within the bounds of the Byron Shire, it would take Baker just as long to get to Lismore as it would to Byron Bay.

Is Lismore the real celebrity hot spot then? You decide.

Matt Damon

It's a common misbelief that when the Hollywood star came to Australia to him Thor: Love and Thunder he spent 14 days in quarantine in a luxury Byron villa.

He did spend 14 days in a luxury villa, but in Knockrow which falls into the Ballina Shire.

The property titled "Chateau Du Soleil" is available for rent through Airbnb.

Damon did previously own a property in Broken Head, however, the property titled "Blackwood House" was sold for a massive $3.8 million in 2018.

Damon is rumoured to have purchased a property in November 2020 on Byron's beach front, however, this hasn't been confirmed.

Originally published as Byron celebrities who don't actually live in Byron Bay