Byron’s massive Oz Day backflip

GREENS-controlled Byron Shire Council has abandoned plans to move Australia Day events after Scott Morrison threatened to stop them hosting citizenship ceremonies.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson has written to the Federal Government telling them his council would drop plans to shift Australia Day events despite declaring January 26 was "the day the cultural decimation and denigration of the First Australians began".

After the council last month announced it would change Australia Day events, the Prime Minister attacked the plan as "indulgent" and "self-loathing".

The Federal Government threatened to ban councils - including Byron Shire, and Yarra and Darebin in Melbourne - from hosting citizenship ceremonies if they ditched Australia Day events.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson has told the Federal Government his council will drop plans to shift Australia Day events. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

Mr Morrison last night welcomed the "common sense" backdown by Byron Shire Council and said it ensured the "integrity" of Australia Day.

"Australia Day must unite us. It's a day to share all our stories and journeys - whether over thousand of years or more recently," he said. "It's a day where we must work together to come together."

Mr Morrison put other councils on notice that he would take the same tough approach if they changed Australia Day ceremonies.

"Our Government, that I lead, will always act to protect the integrity of our national day," he said.

Cr Richardson previously said he wanted to shift Australia Day events to recognise concerns among some indigenous people.

Immigration Minister David Coleman said Australia Day was the most popular day for new citizens to pledge allegiance to the country. He said he would not accept councils using the day's events for political purposes.

"I welcome Mayor Simon Richardson's and his council's decision to reinstate the Australia Day citizenship ceremony," Mr Coleman said.

"The Government has been very clear on its position that citizenship ceremonies should not be used as tools to support or promote a political agenda, or to delegitimise Australia's national day in any way."

Mr Richardson did not return calls yesterday.