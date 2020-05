QFES were called to reports of a timbre pile on fire in Dingo this morning.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services were called to reports of a timbre pile on fire in Dingo early this morning.

At 1.10am, one fire crew arrived at Normanby St, however, the fire had been extinguished by bystanders.

While investigating the scene fireys found saw dust and woodchip under a woodchipper.

The crew dampened down the area and left the scene at 2.40am.