Bystanders help injured men out of overturned vehicle
UPDATE 10.55am: BYSTANDERS have helped two injured men out of an overturned vehicle on Fitzroy Developmental Rd.
The vehicle is on its roof.
The patients were both treated on the scene for minor injuries, and both have declined advice from paramedics to be taken to hospital.
10.15am: Emergency services are responding to a crash on Fitzroy Developmental Road this morning, 15km south of the Dawson Hwy intersection.
The single vehicle rollover resulted in two male patients, both in shock and one has sustained a head injury.