Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are responding to a crash on Fitzroy Developmental Road this morning.
Emergency services are responding to a crash on Fitzroy Developmental Road this morning. Chris Ison ROK210917cbike1
News

Bystanders help injured men out of overturned vehicle

30th Dec 2018 10:22 AM

UPDATE 10.55am: BYSTANDERS have helped two injured men out of an overturned vehicle on Fitzroy Developmental Rd.

The vehicle is on its roof.

The patients were both treated on the scene for minor injuries, and both have declined advice from paramedics to be taken to hospital.

10.15am: Emergency services are responding to a crash on Fitzroy Developmental Road this morning, 15km south of the Dawson Hwy intersection.

This image shows the intersection of Dawson Hwy and Fitzroy Developmental Rd.
This image shows the intersection of Dawson Hwy and Fitzroy Developmental Rd. Contributed

The single vehicle rollover resulted in two male patients, both in shock and one has sustained a head injury.

tmbbreakingnews tmbcommunity tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Have you seen these bikes? Christmas gifts stolen from yard

    Have you seen these bikes? Christmas gifts stolen from yard

    Crime Two eight and nine year-old girls just want their presents back

    Young girl treated for reported dog bite

    premium_icon Young girl treated for reported dog bite

    News Another woman was knocked out after she was knocked over by a dog

    Cyclone may form as chain of tropical lows loom off Nth Qld

    Cyclone may form as chain of tropical lows loom off Nth Qld

    Environment The main focus is on the system near Cape York Peninsula

    Top 10 crime stories in Rockhampton court in 2018

    premium_icon Top 10 crime stories in Rockhampton court in 2018

    Crime It's been a busy year at the Rockhampton court house

    Local Partners