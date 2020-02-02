Bystanders intervene after brutal hammer attack

A man beaten with a hammer has serious head injuries after a violent altercation near the University of Adelaide.

Police say the motive behind the attack on Kintore Ave is unclear. A 32-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he was detained by members of the public near Victoria Drive.

The incident occurred just after 9.30am on Sunday when police received reports of a serious assault involving a man armed with a hammer

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

One man told The Advertiser he saw the victim lying on the road in a pool of blood near a pedestrian crossing.

Emergency services at the scene on Kintore Ave. Picture: Ben Harvy

"There was blood everywhere and the man was just laying there," he said. "There were people around him trying to help."

The arrested man has been charged with aggravated assault causing harm. He was refused bail and will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn't spoken to police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

