Bystanders subdue man who went on stabbing frenzy

8th Apr 2017 10:12 AM
Police were called to a stabbing attack in Blackwater overnight.
Police were called to a stabbing attack in Blackwater overnight.

A MAN is in custody after three people were wounded during an incident in Blackwater overnight.

Queensland Police said a man approached two other men on Mulga Street just before midnight. 

The first man allegedly produced a knife and used it to wound the other two men, police said. 

A third man who attempted to intervene in the altercation also allegedly received knife wounds during the incident.

"Members of the public subdued the armed man until police arrived," the QPS statement said.

"A 36-year-old Blackwater man was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Emerald Hospital for treatment of head injuries."

"A 26-year-old Barmaryee man was transported by a member of the public to Blackwater Hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his back, abdomen, chest and wrist."

QPS said the 26-year-old man was flown to Brisbane for treatment. 

"A 25-year-old Bluff man was transported to Blackwater Hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his leg," QPS said. 

"An 18-year-old Rural View man was also transported to Blackwater Hospital for treatment of facial injuries."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Local Partners

