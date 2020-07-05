BYTE ME: Handy Excel tips and why emails are here to stay

Columnist Bruce Kerr kicks off his first article in a series of two or three about emails, their use and associated security.

WELCOME to a continuation of Byte Me in The Morning Bulletin’s ‘online only’ format. We will continue to keep you alerted and up to date with many of the developments in our industry and hope to also save you money among the way. One of the advantages with the online format is that we can now provide more URL links that are ‘clickable’ for you to look at further information on different topics.

To kick off today’s article I wish to share one of my favourite tips when using Microsoft Excel. If you have a spread sheet that is running off the screen and causing you to scroll left to right or up and down to see everything, simply highlight with your mouse the extents of the cells that you are interested in and then click on ‘View’ and ‘Zoom to Selection’ buttons to see all of your cells at once. This works for both the horizontal and vertical directions.

Today we will also kick off the first article in a series of two or three about emails, their use and associated security. As the internet came of age it was realised pretty quickly that using it as a medium for the transport of a note or letter was a really great idea. Emails were invented and were great as long as the other party that you needed to correspond with had an email address as well.

The uptake of email addresses pretty soon outstripped the uptake of internet connections with many people having more than one private email address and often a business address as well. We now also see the situation of many families having the one internet connection but a separate email address for every member of the household.

Adding to the attractiveness of emails, we discovered that we could ‘attach’ a computer file to a standard email transmission. Attached to an email, this file could contain a purchase order, an invoice or receipt, a picture, a song, an internet link or even several or a variety of these aforementioned files. Again, emails gained in popularity.

The above features combined with the ability to deliver a rather secure message at near instant speed to the recipient combined with their option to reply when it suited, soon created a basis upon which person to person, person to business and business to business document transmission could reliably occur every day. Basically, emails are here to stay.

Now enter the old saying that ‘every rose has its thorns’ and we fast forward to today where every advertising entity and their dog wants to jump on the email bandwagon and ‘spam’ us.

So, how do we filter out the email ‘junk’ that we do not want? There are many solutions to this problem that all vary in their effectiveness. Essentially, you are wanting some sort of filtering service to remove the emails that are junk and leave you with the emails that are important to you. This is a little bit like asking someone else to do your wardrobe shopping – it can easily go pear-shaped.

Next week we will explore some of the filtering options that work as well as discussing those that don’t. Until then – I hope that you are enjoying reading these articles online and that your computer is still serving you well. Future Byte Me topics can be emailed to bytemearticles@kerrsolutions.com.au and Bruce is still contactable at Kerr Solutions, 205 Musgrave Street, or on 4922 2400.