C ats celebrate 21 years on the Capricorn Coast

Max Allen Snr with wife Carmel and son Max Allen Jnr. The family are celebrating 21 years of business for the Freedom Fast Cats.

Max Allen Snr with wife Carmel and son Max Allen Jnr. The family are celebrating 21 years of business for the Freedom Fast Cats.

FREEDOM Fast Cats are making a splash in Keppel Bay waters having operated for the past 21 years, hanging in through the goods times and the tough times and reaching their amazing milestone with a smile.

The team began celebrations doing what they do best on the water with one of the busiest days so far for the new decade when local day-trippers and holiday makers joined the crew on New Year’s Day with summer sunshine, perfect weather and the always tropical waters of the Keppel Islands.

With island living and boats in their blood, the Allen family took their first trip across Keppel Bay under the Freedom Fast Cats banner back in 1999.

Since then, they have taken the daily journey from Rosslyn Bay Harbour to Great Keppel Island, proudly showcasing our island paradise to over three million locals and visitors.

Max Allen Jnr spent the anniversary reflecting on the past 21 years, thrilled to see the business thriving as popularity continues to grow for the Capricorn Coast and Keppel Islands.

“Our family is so grateful to all of our customers, supporting business, agents and Capricorn Enterprise for all of their support over the past 21 years,” he said.

“We have had an amazing beginning to the year, transferring between 300 to 800 people over the Great Keppel Island daily and when they host major events, that ­number can go up to 1000 people.

“We began with the 20 metre Freedom Flyer that had a 200-passenger capacity and now we operate five ferries and two glass-bottom boats.

“When Great Keppel Island Resort closed its doors, we saw some very lean times but continued to operate with some diversification.

“I spent a few years working away in Cairns and the Whitsundays to support the business, which gave me the opportunity to see how operations in other regions managed.

“It was a difficult time for us trying to maintain our loyal staff and changing the way we operated to ensure the longevity of the business that has been servicing the Coast for so many years.

“We diversified into the industry sector, doing transit work in Gladstone and offering cruises up and down the Coast with Herron Island, Cruise Whitsundays and Sea Link.”

Max Jnr said he is pleased business has picked up on Great Keppel Island over the past couple of years with more people going back to the island to enjoy everything it has to offer.

“It’s been great to see so many activities come back to life on GKI with water sports, major events, the dive shop, pizza shop and accommodations,” he said.

“One of the best parts of my job is to see the smiling faces coming on the boat after an amazing day on Keppel, the comments are always so positive, and you can just see how much they have enjoyed themselves.

“We have so many wonderful memories and it encourages us to continue to improve what we do so we can continue to see those smiling faces.”

Max said Freedom Fast Cats has launched a new website and online booking system, which they know will increase their business even more during 2020.

“We hope to be here for quite a few years longer to be a part of and share in visitor holiday experiences in our top-notch part of the world,” he said.

With the Keppel Islands only a 30-minute ferry ride away with Freedom Fast Cats, the Capricorn Coast promotes some of the best islands, unspoilt habitats and most pristine beaches within easy reach.

CEO of Capricorn Enterprise Mary Carroll is delighted to have a first-rate operator on the Capricorn Coast to share their quality experience with visitors.

“For so many years, the crew of Freedom Fast Cats have guaranteed outstanding memories for their passengers through their consistent delivery of experience, impeccably maintained vessels and friendly service,” Ms Carroll said.

“Our destination is privileged to have such a successful business operating on our doorstep and wish them all the best for hopefully their next 21 years in Keppel Bay.”

Freedom Fast Cats provides island transfers seven days a week.

For the more adventurous, don’t miss the opportunity to cruise on their glass-bottomed boat and enjoy the wonders of the reef and spectacular marine life.

Step it up another level and you can immerse yourself in the underwater world with a snorkel tour and boom-netting on their adventure cruise.

To celebrate their birthday, Freedom Fast Cats is ­giving away two adult ­transfers to Great Keppel Island.

Visit their Facebook page to enter.

The competition will be drawn on January 10.

Visit freedomfastcats.com.