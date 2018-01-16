Cab fare costs Rocky woman in court

NOT PAYING for a cab fare isn't an offence taken lightly.

Desley Friday was due to appear before Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday however she didn't attend.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke referred to legislation that he could continue with the matter without the defendant present.

The court heard Friday faced one charge of evading a fare.

Friday was picked up by Rockhampton taxi service, Yellow Cabs on December 23 from a North St address.

The taxi took her to a Dean St address, with the fare costing $23.60.

The police prosecutor said Friday went inside after telling the taxi driver she would get money off her daughter.

The taxi driver then waited a further 15 minutes, however Friday did not appear with money.

Yellow Cabs reported the incident to police shortly after.

Friday was ordered a $100 fine and ordered to pay $23.60 restitution to Yellow Cabs.

A conviction for evading a fare was recorded.