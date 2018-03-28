Cabaret brings Piaf to life

TAKE a trip to France without even leaving Yeppoon when French-themed cabaret show Exposing Edith comes to town next week.

Acclaimed performer Michaela Burger will take the stage with Greg Wain on guitar to perform their own unique interpretations of Edith Piaf - one of the most famous female cabaret singers.

Discovered on the streets of Paris, Piaf became the voice of a nation. One hundred years on, Australia has found its own little sparrow in Michaela Burger.

On April 7, the duo will bring their breathtaking show to Yeppoon Town Hall for local residents to enjoy, with a vocal workshop to follow on Sunday, April 8.

Having explored the undertones of Piaf's vocals and lyrics, Michaela and Greg feature acoustic guitar with loop, delay and effect pedals in their performances to create an exquisite mix of vintage French pop and contemporary sounds.

Singing with a voice of uncanny beauty and occasionally speaking in French as well as English, Michaela looks and sounds so similar to Piaf that watching her perform is like watching the legend herself.

Exposing Edith will be held from 7.30pm, bar opens at 7pm. Tickets $15 and concession $10.

Go to www.livingstone .qld.gov.au/whatson to book your ticket, phone 4913 5000, or drop into a council customer service centre at Yeppoon Town Hall or Emu Park Library.

The Free Your Natural Voice workshop with Michaela Burger takes place from 9.30-11am at Yeppoon Town Hall, $15 per person. Phone 4913 5000 to book.