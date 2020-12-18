Menu
Cadbury quietly launches new chocolate bar

by Shireen Khalil
18th Dec 2020 2:55 PM

If you are a Cadbury Breakaway fan, then you're in luck.

The chocolate makers have quietly launched an all-new Breakaway flavour after they recently got rid of the block version leaving many saddened.

The new bar, Twirl Breakaway is, as the name suggests, a combination of the tasty Twirl milk chocolate swirls and curls, sandwiched between two crispy Breakaway wafers. And to give it that complete mouth-watering experience, it's covered in a layer of Cadbury's classic dairy milk chocolate.

Twirl Breakaway will hit shelves in January 2021. Picture: Supplied
But, there's a catch (of course) you have to wait a few more weeks before you can get your hands on the bar as it won't hit shelves until January 2021.

"We know Aussies love Twirl and Twirl Breakaway is another great way to enjoy Twirl, which is now the fastest growing Cadbury bar brand," Cadbury marketing director Paul Chatfield said.

It comes after the hugely successful launch of Twirl Caramilk. Picture: Supplied
"We can't wait to see Breakaway back on Aussie shelves again in 2021."

It comes after the successful launch of Twirl Caramilk - in fact it was the most successful bar launch in Australian Cadbury history, according to the makers.

The Twirl Breakaway will retail for $2 (40g) and $3.20 for the king (58g) size.

 

 

Originally published as Cadbury quietly launches new chocolate bar

