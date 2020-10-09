Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

The cafe is located near Agnes St, near Rockhampton Grammar School and the dog park.

The cafe is located near Agnes St, near Rockhampton Grammar School and the dog park.

PARENTS of Rockhampton Grammar School students and nearby residents will soon be able to enjoy a coffee and cake as a small café has been approved in a residential home at The Range.

Harris Schamburg lodged plans for the small-scale café at 1 Meter St, The Range earlier this year and it was recently approved.

The property was constructed in 1945 as a convenience/general store which traded until the mid 1980s.

The café takes up part of the existing home and would seat about 40 to 50 people.

The approved site plan.

The development is small in scale and would service the immediate residential community within an 800 metre radius.

It was approved on the basis the development would not compromise the residential character or existing amenity in the surrounding area.

The café is also to be small in nature, with a gross floor area of 54 sq m of the 455 sq m lot and is restricted to low staff numbers and limited operating hours.

1 Meter St, The Range

Inside the home

These conditions have been imposed so the development does not create any significant impacts in light, noise, odour or dust.

The cafe is restricted to operate from 6am to 3.30pm each day.

All construction materials, waste, machinery and contractors’ vehicles must be located or parked within the development site and not on Meter Street.

Delivery and waste vehicles are limited to between 7am and 4pm.

The approved layout of the cafe at 1 metre St, The Range

The café is limited to five staff working at the site at any given time, including owners and managers.

No additional parking has been proposed in the application and access would be via Meter St.

Greenery is to be planted to screen the property and create a visual blocker and noise buffer for neighbours on either side of the property

A development application fee of $4,473.70 was required by Rockhampton Regional Council.

