Cafe business booming despite Cap Coast franchise closure

LOOKING around the packed Michel's Patisserie in Allenstown Plaza, you can see store co-owner Ian Sinclair's business is thriving.

Mr Sinclair, 44, left his job working as a fitter at Moura mine five years ago to be closer to home to support his son who was a Grammar High School rower, opening the Allenstown branch of the Michel's patisserie franchise with his wife Jackie.

They also run the Doughnut King store in Stockland, with both businesses going from strength to strength distributing their culinary temptations.

He said he was just as shocked as everyone else to find out on the Tuesday after Easter that the popular Yeppoon Michel's franchise had closed and he was still yet to speak with the former store owner Kerri Meier.

"I can't tell you what happened with Yeppoon, the last time I spoke to (the former owner) she was happy doing what she was doing,” Mr Sinclair said.

After recent media reports cast doubt on the future of the Allenstown Michel's franchise in the wake of the Yeppoon franchise's unexpected closure on Easter Sunday, the Sinclair family have come forward to assure their concerned customers that not only were they open for business, but business was booming.

"I've had people coming up to me asking if we're closing and I've said no way and they've said 'that's good, we don't want you to close',” Mr Sinclair said.

"We are trading as normal, business is going really well at the moment.

"We're doing what we do best, we do great coffee, we do great cakes and customer is my utmost biggest thing - you won't walk into my shop without one of the girls smiling at you or saying g'day to you, you'll leave with a smile on your face.”

To change things up and to continue to grow, they had recently introduced new items to their menu including a light meals and breakfast menu as well as a broader variety of savoury items and tantalising 'Surprise Cakes' - perfect for parties and celebrations.

"We've actually introduced a edible image printer, so we take a photo of you and put it on a cake, decorate around it and it comes out fantastic,” Mr Sinclair said.

He said Michel's store highly valued their 13 employees and had recently put on five new staff.

This is a consequence of their growth and the regular staff turn over they experience associated with their student employees pursuing southern university education.

Mr Sinclair said they backed their young employees with strong barrister training, gaining Tafe accredited qualifications and personal references to assist with their securing of employment elsewhere.

With a refit to modernise the store planned for June, the future is looking bright for Michel's Allenstown patisserie.