Coffee shop employee spat on by customer

Jenna Thompson
31st Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Police are investigating an alleged assault on a staff member at a Coffee Club last week.

Coffs-Clarence Police have confirmed to the Daily Examiner that the incident occurred around 9.45am on Thursday, December 24 at the Grafton Shoppingworld complex in northern NSW.

"The gutless intruder swinging his skateboard over his shoulder, entered our store … spat on a staff member and threatened her life. This is not OK," a staff member posted on the Grafton Coffee Club Facebook page.

It's not known if the female staff member was injured during the incident.

The alleged male offender is described as 182cm tall with dark hair, aged between 25-30 years, and wearing black jeans and jumper with a skateboard at the time of the incident.

"Someone out there will hear him brag or may have seen him dash from our store. Help us protect our staff from such scum; help us catch this guy."

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Grafton Police Station on (02) 6642 0222 or to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

alleged spitting assault allegation clarence crime coffs-clarence police district grafton nsw crime the coffee club
Grafton Daily Examiner

