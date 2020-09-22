Menu
The viewing platform at Mount Archer
The viewing platform at Mount Archer
Cafe plans for Mt Archer as redevelopment nears completion

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
22nd Sep 2020 10:11 AM
MOUNT Archer visitors could soon be able to purchase food and drink as council has called for expressions of interest (EOI) for Fraser Park.

The EOI was for a commercial opportunities at Fraser Park at the Mount Archer summit.

The EOI called for applicants to propose a range of different ideas to use this space for food and beverage services in the unique location.

The last coffee shop closed in 2011 and since then, tenders for the use of the site were called in 2011, 2014 and 2017 but the site was not able to be leased.

It was understood there were enquiries previously but nothing formal was received.

The redevelopment of Fraser Park has seen upgrades and new infrastructure including the nature play area, boardwalks, amphitheatre and new amenities.

As the redevelopment nears completion, it was anticipated a cafe or commercial business now may be more attractive in the marketplace.

The EOI would be active for 21 days with a shortlist to be prepared who will then be invited to provide written tenders.

Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher commented at today’s council meeting there could be business opportunities with a zipline and various outdoor activities.

Councillor Tony Williams commented with the views, there could be some sort of retreat or somewhere just to sit and have a coffee.

Rockhampton Regional Council was expected to open the EOI next weekend.

