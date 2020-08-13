Cafe treats staff to getaway for hard work during COVID-19

Coffee Society is treating its staff to a surprise getaway as a thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Zara Gilbert

A CAFE in Rockhampton’s CBD has briefly shut its doors to treat their staff to a surprise getaway as a thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coffee Society Rockhampton posted to their Facebook page this morning that the cafe would be closed over the next two days.

“We decided to take this opportunity to say thank you to our staff for all of their hard work by whisking them away to Noosa for a food and beverage tour…oh…and some relaxation,” the Facebook post read.

The business reassured customers the cafe would be open 6am on Saturday morning.

Coffee Society was voted best cafe in Central Queensland earlier this year by The Morning Bulletin’s readers.

The cafe is open seven days a week from 5.30am-2.30pm on weekdays and from 6am-2.30pm on weekends at 126 East St, Rockhampton.