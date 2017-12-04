Cafe which went viral for breastfeeding request up for sale

THE cafe that made international headlines for standing up for breastfeeding mum's rights is up for sale.

In 2015, owner of the Cheese and Biscuits Cafe Jessica and Stephen Allen had a customer approach her asking her to tell a breastfeeding mum to cover up.

Mrs Allen turned to Facebook where she wrote a post about incident, detailing how she asked the complaining customer to leave and asked the mother to continue breastfeeding.

After it was picked up by The Morning Bulletin, the story made headlines across Australia and the world published on sites including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Huffington Post UK and talked about by ABC radio, Sunrise and the Today Show.

"I was completely shocked, not having children ourselves, we didn't realise how big of an issue breastfeeding in public was," Mrs Allen said.

"It is more upsetting for the mothers and when did post the story, we had so many mothers come forward and say thank you and tell us their experiences.

"From there we did kind of make it our mission to make people aware of the situation."

While it has been a whirlwind ride, Mrs Allen said her and her husband, Stephen are looking forward to see what is in store for the future.

"We feel we have gotten Cheese and Biscuits as far as we can get it and it's time to move onto the next adventure," she said.

The quirky name was just the beginning of the three-year adventure for the husband and wife duo.

"Stephen and I had travelled throughout Europe before we came back and started the business and the name was a throwback to the Old English Pub names," Mrs Allen said.

Since opening, the Allens have grown the little cafe to be popular among Rocky locals.

"The community has really rallied behind us, we are a quite a community-based cafe," she said.

"We do a lot of cupcake drives, we do help with Capricorn Animal Aids and Santa's Lolly Drop.

"We seemed to have found a formula that supports the suburban cafe area."

The location, on Frenchville Road across from the Frenchville State School, can also be attributed to the cafe's success.

"Stephen and I decided we weren't going to the southisde when we decided to open a business, simply because of the dense popular of cafes over there," Mrs Allen said.

"We have always wanted somewhere in suburbia."

And this has paid off for them.

"The fact we are not close to anywhere else, we have so much support from the school," Mrs Allen said.

"And we have a lot of people who go for a lazy Sunday drive on a Saturday or Sunday up to Mount Archer and come into the cafe on their way."

The cafe was listed for sale last month on Gumtree and it has already some interested.

"We have had a few enquiries," Mrs Allen said.

"We've had a successful little place and we would love to see it continue."

But it won't be the last you will see of Jessica and Stephen.

"We're not disappearing, we will still pop in to see everyone and we will be around the hospitality industry," Mrs Allen said.

Hospitality is where the couple's true passion lies.

"Hospitality just reminds me on growing up, watching people cook," Mrs Allen said.

"I like when people are happy and smiling and I think food does that.

"And Stephen loves creating stuff, that is why he is a chef."

If you still want to eat Stephen's food, you can head to the Regent Hotel where he is the new head chef.