Caffeinated kindness pays off for charity, servicepeople

PAYING it forward on ANZAC Day, Rockhampton cafe Coffee Society has raised much needed funds more local charities.

Coffee Society owner Ayden Muir-Mcbride said it was great to see the community spirit shining through after an additional 30 coffees were purchased following an article in The Morning Bulletin promoting the pay it forward initiative.

"We had 89 pay-it-forward coffees for veterans and/or medal bearers,” she said.

"42 were redeemed this morning.

"The remaining 47 coffees will be cashed out and the money will be donated to the Legacy fund.

"We still have requests coming in to pay-it-forward coffees as well, which is so lovely to see”.

Also providing home-made Anzac biscuits for a gold coin donation, Ayden said their business is going to match the donations made.

"So far we have $220 in gold coin donations for the biscuits, which we will match dollar for dollar,” she said.

"And we will be adding more funds to this as we are going to keep it going for a week.”