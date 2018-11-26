Airport firie puts sizzle into summer with sexy calendar shoot

Dennis Fay, who works as a leading firefighter for Air Services Australia at Cairns Airport, appears in the Australian Firefighters 2019 Calendar. Photo: Australian Firefighters Calendar

WITH the summer sizzle already upon us, Cairns Airport firefighter Dennis Fay has turned up the heat with a steamy photo shoot for a good cause.

The 34-year-old leading firefighter with Air Services Australia features in the 2019 Australian Firefighters Calendar, to raise money for the Children's Hospital Foundation and other charities.

"One of the other guys at the station, who's been involved with the calendar for a while, sent off a sneaky picture to the organiser, who gave me a call," Dennis says.

"At first I wasn't too interested. I said it's not really me, but then he started to talk about the work they do for charity. I'm an Army Reservist as well and they do a fair bit for Defence members."

Dennis features as Mr July in one calendar and Mr April in a cute shot with Molly the kitten in a pet-themed calendar.

"We all got flown to Brisbane for the photo shoot. They had firefighters from around Australia who do it on their days off. I was there for three days working with three different photographers."

Dennis trained as a firefighter five years ago after working as a fisherman, debt collector and infantry section commander in the Australian Army Reserve, a role that took him to East Timor, Malaysia, Thailand and the Solomon Islands.

"The transition was pretty good. They're very similar in some ways - the teamwork and structure. I like that teamwork environment. I like the challenge as well, but also the work-life balance and being able to stay fit or get fitter in the job."

Cairns Airport has four crews, each consisting of two officers and six firefighters providing 24-hour coverage of aviation incidents, fire calls, first aid and accidents within the airport zone.

"We turn out to fire alarms at the airport, car crashes, bushfires and lots of first aid incidents. If anyone needs an ambulance, we can respond quite quickly. We've dealt with heart attacks, strokes.

"The station is built to respond quickly. Everything is designed around the trucks which are ready to go straight out to the runway to anywhere we need to be."

As well as driving the city's most powerful fire trucks, they also have three boats at the ready in case of aviation accidents offshore or in nearby waterways.

"We're always on call. We have to be ready for all flights."

They also have to be fit.

"We have a well-equipped gym and personal trainers. Each shift has one or two qualified trainers," says Dennis. "We also have a national fitness co-ordinator and do regular checks to make sure everyone's flexible and fit enough for the job."

Away from work, Dennis never lets up. When he's not in the gym or running the Red Arrow, he's freediving or spearfishing.

"I was born in the Torres Strait, so I've always been around the ocean. My family's from Badu Island andI like to get up there as much as possible."

He also has his own retail company, Salty Monkeys, designs apparel and is creating videos to promote the Torres Strait.

As for summer, he's prepared.

"We acclimatise gradually through the winter, train outside when we can and learn about the impacts of the heat and how to combat them."

To order a calendar, visit www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com online.