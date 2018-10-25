Menu
Tia Muir-Malu (8) and Molly Muir-Alley (12) are horrified at the smaller corpse lilies at the Botanic Gardens which are very stinky at the moment — PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Offbeat

Plant pong pulls in the punters

by Jack Lawrie
25th Oct 2018 3:32 AM
VISITORS are rushing to the Cairns Botanic Gardens to get a whiff of an infamous flower which emits a repugnant smell similar to rotting flesh.

Botanic Gardens curator David Warmington said there were several species of plants that produced a rotten flesh smell, including the corpse lily that was currently flowering in the garden's conservatory.

"As the plants start to bud, they are put on display for the public to experience the unique odour," he said.

"The dramatic flower or leaf that emerges can reach up to 2m but they are only open for a limited time, around 12 hours.

"The Botanic Gardens has several more examples of these species so if residents miss out this time, there will be more chances in the lead-up to Christmas."

The smaller corpse lilies at the Botanic Gardens which are very stinky at the moment — PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Bayview Heights resident Marcia Muir visited the gardens with her daughter Tia, 8, and niece Molly, 12.

While Marcia skipped out on sniffing the lily during her visit, seeing the girl's reaction has made her curious enough to consider going back a second time.

"It's the sort of thing that piques your curiosity- you tell them about it, people want to check it out," she said.

"My daughter goes to Caravonica State School and we're actually thinking of suggesting a school trip so they can see it (and smell it) while it's in bloom."

"She told me you have to get in close to be able to smell it, and it seemed like it was releasing a burst of scent when she got closer, like it was trying to scare her off."

