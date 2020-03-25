Cairns’ coronavirus tally at five as Qld cases soar

UPDATE: Cairns' three most recent coronavirus cases have now been included in the official Queensland Health tally of confirmed cases.

The three people, who had travelled home to Cairns from the US, were among 78 confirmed cases in Queensland overnight - the state's largest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

It takes Queensland's tally to 397.

There are reports the second stage of radical restrictions could be in place in Australia tomorrow as authorities deal with the fallout of infected passengers disembarking from the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

A passenger from the ship, a woman in her 70s, died overnight, taking the country's death toll to eight.

MONDAY: Three people travelling home to Cairns from the United States are understood to be the Far North's third, fourth and fifth cases of coronavirus.

The cases have yet to be officially confirmed by Queensland Health head office in Brisbane but are expected to be added to the end of day state tally to be published by the health authority tomorrow afternoon.

Cairns MP Michael Healy was not aware of the details of the latest patients but confirmed three Cairns residents had tested positive today.

"I was only notified about two hours ago about this. The third case is actually three people from what I understand," he said.

"They are locals and they have returned recently, we understand that they did self-contain.

"But we do know that there are more in that group that are being checked, but we don't want to go into too many details."

A short time ago Queensland had 60 new confirmed cases of coronavirus raising the state total to 319.

The new cases come as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced Queensland's borders would close from midnight on Wednesday.

Anyone travelling into Queensland will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether they are sick or not.

The latest Far North cases come after the region's second case was confirmed just this morning.

That patient, a man, had recently returned to Cairns from overseas and is now in home quarantine.

A memo about the case, signed by Cairns Hinterland Hospital and Health Service executive director of medical services Dr Don Mackie, was sent to health staff this morning.

"The person has acted responsibly and has followed the appropriate health advice," Dr Mackie wrote.

Cairns' first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Thursday.

Health authorities said a woman who had recently arrived in Australia from overseas had tested positive.

She only had mild illness but was admitted to Cairns Hospital for isolation.

Originally published as Cairns' coronavirus tally officially at five as Qld cases soar