Qld distiller produces ultimate FNQ-inspired spirit

A NEW spirit developed in Cairns has been designed to embody the spirit of tropical North Queensland.

So, of course, it's called "Croc Piss."

Troy Read gave away his job of 17 years working in the mental health and disability sector, to follow his dream of opening up his own distillery.

After studying the hell out of the Australian grog industry - including its incredible amount of restrictions and legal requirements - Mr Read opened up a distillery in a warehouse in Bungalow, under the company name FNQ Spirits.

When his first bottle of rum-inspired spirit rolled off the press just a few weeks ago, he said naming it was an easy decision.

Former health care worker Troy Read has created a light and a dark spirit, called Croc Piss. He started distributing the alcoholic drinks in August. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"I called it Croc Piss, because that's what we all call alcohol in this part of the world," he said

"I put a crocodile on the label, because he's the reason there's no polar bears in Far North Queensland."

Croc Piss comes in two varieties: original, which is infused with oak, and has notes of vanilla and caramel; and clear, which has a smooth aftertaste, and is being promoted as a great "croc-tail" mixer.

Both spirits are developed using locally sourced molasses and other products, with labels designed and printed locally, as well.

The spirits are currently being sold in bars and bottle shops as far north as the Lion's Den Hotel near Cooktown, and as far south as Pambula Beach, in southern NSW.

Mr Read has plans to expand his brand, but at the moment, after a long and stressful career in mental health, he said he was mostly interested in keeping his job simple.

"For me now, work is a passion, and I'm passionate to be here," he said.

Abi Ralph from the Daintree Discovery Centre with "Cassowary Poo" lollies.

TRY 'CASSOWARY POO'

You can buy "Cassowary Poo" when visiting the Daintree Rainforest.

The Daintree Discovery Centre sells the unusually named sweets, as part of a 17-year relationship with non-profit organisation Rainforest Rescue.

Just as real-life cassowary droppings resemble a multi-coloured collection of digested rainforest fruits, Cassowary Poo the confectionery is comprised of colourful jelly beans.

The education centre makes an annual donation to Rainforest Rescue, via several revenue streams including the sale of Cassowary Poo, and wristbands and stickers.