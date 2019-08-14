Cairns passengers tell of Hong Kong chaos

PASSENGERS arriving in Cairns from Hong Kong have told of confusion and chaos boarding flights as protesters shut down the Hong Kong International Airport.

The airport was forced to cancel all flights for the second day in a row yesterday after protesters stormed the international airport's terminals.

Boarding a flight that managed to get off the ground last night, a Hong Kong man arriving in Cairns for a two-week family holiday said it was a struggle to get inside the terminal.

Yuem Mang said he left home early to make sure he and his family made it to the airport in time.

Mang Yuem with son Daniel (8) arrived in Cairns on Wednesday after an ordeal boarding a flight departing Hong Kong. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Their Cathay Pacific flight was delayed but finally arrived in Cairns this morning about 8am.

"Because we know there was a lot of protesters we arrived to the airport very early. And luckily were could get on the plane," he said.

"They blocked the road for us to get inside for the immigration check and we had to go from terminal one to terminal two and pass immigration through terminal two, so we wasted a lot of time there."

"At that time the protest was peaceful but after I listened to some friends, there was some violence but by that time we were on the plane."

Mr Mang said protesters storming the Hong Kong subway had caused major headaches for commuters but inconvenience was an acceptable price to pay as he didn't agree with Chinese influence in Hong Kong.

"What they want the government to do I agree with. We don't want the change of the law," he said.

"When they block the MTR, (the subway) we have difficulty getting to work but it is acceptable. We agree with their agenda, their purpose but some of (their methods) are too violent.

"And blocking the airport I don't agree with," Mr Mang said.

Mr Mang and his family plan on a two-week holiday and will spend time in Cairns before heading to the Gold Coast.

Also boarding the plane bound for Cairns in Hong Kong last night was English traveller Kate Johnston.

"There were a lot of cancellations on the (departures) board. But then they said it was just something wrong with the board and not all flights were cancelled, so that was a bit confusing," she said.