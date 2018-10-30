Menu
Cairns shoplifter tells supermarket staff he was a hip hop artist.
Crime

Thief steals lunch and dead rapper’s identity

by Pete Martinelli
30th Oct 2018 5:22 AM

A HUNGRY shoplifter identified himself as a dead hip hop artist when confronted mid-feast in a city supermarket.

Ronald Paul Giblet, 18, had helped himself to a lunch of Kit Kats and an iced coffee at the Abbott Street Woolworths earlier this month.

Cairns Magistrates Court today heard he had managed to polish off the chocolates but had not washed them down when he was confronted by staff.

Realising the jig was up, Giblet did not surrender the ill-gotten iced coffee, but cracked open and drank the chilled beverage.

When asked his name, Giblet spat on the floor and declared "I'm Tupac".

However, unlike his deceased alias Tupac Shakur, Giblet told staff he was short on cash and could not pay for his impromptu meal.

He pleaded guilty to stealing and committing a public niusance.

Giblet, 18, of Manunda, repeated the stunt the following day, but chose to steal and take away, eating his stolen food outside the store after ignoring staff requests to check his bag.

The court heard Giblet had not eaten "for a while" as his Centrelink payments had been suspended.

Magistrate Kerry Magee described Giblet's actions as "disgusting behaviour, really" and fined him $400.

