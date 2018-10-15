Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarrod Kenny of the Taipans (left) in action during the Round 1 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and Cairns Taipans at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Saturday, October 13, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jarrod Kenny of the Taipans (left) in action during the Round 1 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and Cairns Taipans at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Saturday, October 13, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Basketball

Taipans coach gets first-up win buzz

by JORDAN GERRANS
15th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE paying homage to the past, new coach Mike Kelly is excited about what his Taipans can achieve in the present and into the future.

After an early arm-wrestle on Saturday night in Brisbane, Kelly's Snakes clinched the first Sunshine Stoush of season 2018-19 on the back of a starring performance from debutant import Melo Trimble.

In the process, Kelly won his opening game as head coach of the Far North club, the first mentor ever to do that, while Trimble's 32 influential points is the most of a Taipan on debut in the club's two decade-long history.

The former Melbourne United assistant promised a run and gun Taipans in the pre-season, which did not eventuate in the first half, but as the game pressed on and Brisbane tired, the signs were there for all to see.

 

Taipans coach Mike Kelly talks to his players during the Round 1 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and Cairns Taipans at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Saturday, October 13, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Taipans coach Mike Kelly talks to his players during the Round 1 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and Cairns Taipans at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Saturday, October 13, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Related Items

Show More
basketball cairns taipans mike kelly nbl nbl2018

Top Stories

    Make-up artist catching attention of international celebs

    premium_icon Make-up artist catching attention of international celebs

    News GALLERY: Molly had her work recognised by the likes of Jeffree Star

    'Passionate' tourism operator leaves her mark on community

    premium_icon 'Passionate' tourism operator leaves her mark on community

    News ANN Augusteyn turned the Cap Caves into an award-winning destination

    SUPERCARS: Bring the beautiful sound of the V8 roar to Rocky

    premium_icon SUPERCARS: Bring the beautiful sound of the V8 roar to Rocky

    News Matt Stokes is supporting the Supercars bid for Rockhampton

    Local Partners