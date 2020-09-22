Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Offbeat

Qld woman’s sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

by Toby Vue
22nd Sep 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS woman exiled overseas for the past four months has resorted to a method of coming to Australia not seen since the mid-1800s.

Palm Cove's Mary Watson, aged 84, is desperate to get home from Kew Gardens, near London, as flight after flight has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In limbo, she then decided to take desperate measures.

Remembering that people used to be transported to Australia for stealing sheep and other livestock, she decided to give that a try.

Unfortunately, despite her best efforts at rustling fake sheep, she was unable to find anyone willing to arrest her.

Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
letterspromo

 

"You do not have to be a genius to work out that many of us will not be home until after Christmas," she said.

"I do blame the Australian government for lack of political will in letting its people return home," she said.

"They cannot claim there is a lack of hotel space for quarantining people."

For Ms Watson, she still asks: "How many sheep do I have to steal to get back home to Australia?"

Originally published as Cairns woman's sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe plans for Mt Archer as redevelopment nears completion

        Premium Content Cafe plans for Mt Archer as redevelopment nears completion

        Food & Entertainment The last coffee shop closed in 2011 and the site has been vacant since

        • 22nd Sep 2020 10:11 AM
        Coast Guard reveals details about rescue after boat sinking

        Premium Content Coast Guard reveals details about rescue after boat sinking

        News Boat owner reveales the scariest part of the day after boat sank

        COURT LIST: 34 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 34 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of the 34 people appearing in Rockhampton’s Magistrates courts...

        Alleged tired driver crashes into fence near Rocky school

        Premium Content Alleged tired driver crashes into fence near Rocky school

        News The driver had allegedly fallen asleep before crashing into the school’s fence.