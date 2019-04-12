Menu
Justice Susan Kiefel photographed here in her Brisbane office. Justice Kiefel will become Australia's first female Chief Justice of the High Court. Pictures: Jack Tran ###WARNING###NOT FOR ONLINE USAGE###
News

Chief Justice earns honorary doctorate

by Nick Dalton
12th Apr 2019 8:41 AM
THE first woman to be appointed as a Chief Justice of the High Court of Australia since its inception in 1903 will be recognised with an honorary doctorate at a University of Sunshine Coast graduation ceremony today.

Cairns-born Chief Justice Susan Kiefel's promotion to the role in 2017 signified a landmark moment for Australia's court system and the culmination of four decades of hard work and dedication by the respected legal professional.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Australia Susan Kiefel after being sworn in. At the High Court of Australia in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Chief Justice Kiefel (above)said she was deeply honoured to receive the award from the university and hoped that others would be encouraged to fulfil their potential.

USC vice-chancellor Professor Greg Hill said Chief Justice Kiefel had demonstrated a great deal of personal ambition and dedication towards the pursuit of her goals.

"Her success is evidence that a student's background need not be a limiting factor, and that all students have the potential to achieve extraordinary things," Prof Hill said.

"(The honorary doctorate) recognises her ongoing service to the community, her commitment to the role of the courts in Australian public life and the exemplary model her career provides …."

