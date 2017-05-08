27°
Huge line of customers as couple open dream Rocky CBD cafe

Melanie Plane
| 8th May 2017 3:29 PM Updated: 4:48 PM
Ayden Muir-Mcbridge and Spencer Chapman of Coffee Society Rockhampton.
Ayden Muir-Mcbridge and Spencer Chapman of Coffee Society Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK080517acoffee1

FROM 5.30am, a seemingly endless stream of customers poured through the doors of Coffee Society Rockhampton.

The brainchild of local couple Ayden Muir-McBride and Spencer Chapman, Coffee Society Rockhampton is the CBD's latest cafe offering having launched in the former Blue Truffle space on East St.

A perfect coming-together of Ayden's to-die-for Hey Sugar. Cakes by Ayden brand, a unique menu incorporating Asian, Middle Eastern and Mexican flavours and a deliciously smooth, full bodied coffee brew, Coffee Society proved an instant hit with locals with staff run off their feet for eight hours straight.

"We had a line out the door from 5.30am to 1.30pm," Ayden said.

"I didn't expect it to go as well as what it has. It has been amazing. We have eight staff members at the moment and we really need more."

While owning their own cafe has been a lifelong dream for Ayden and Spencer, much like their opening day, the inception of Coffee Society was a whirlwind.

Ayden, who has more than 10 years experience in the hospitality industry, said Coffee Society came together in just six weeks.

"I have been in hospitality since I was 19 running restaurants and managing or supervising, down in Noosa...Spencer got his passion for coffee when Sexie Coffie opened here about seven years ago," Ayden said.

"It has been a dream for Spencer and I to own our own cafe for a long time so as soon as Ric (former Blue Truffle owner) closed the doors of Blue Truffle, I got the phone number of the landlord from a good friend of mine and called to see if it could be done.

"We weighed up our options and got quotes for what we wanted done and we turned it around to what it is within six weeks."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

From the copper light fittings to the lush greenery and earthy timber tones, the Coffee Society space provides a warm, inviting atmosphere.

And if the decor doesn't draw you in, Ayden's mouth-watering cakes sure will.

For the last three years, Ayden has been running an extremely popular home-based cake business and said opening her own shop front was the next logical step.

"My aim is to create things that people haven't seen before and create flavour combinations that people haven't eaten before," she said.

"Now I am finally able to start selling them in my own cafe. We started selling the cakes at 5.45am after opening at 5.30am and the first lot were gone quickly. We had back-up stock that I didn't think we would go through and that all sold out by 11am. We went through about 150 individual pieces and they are all gone.

"The most popular was the gluten free nutella filled chocolate brownie with marscarpone cream and raspberry.

"Everything that goes into the cabinet is made fresh either very early that morning or very late the night before. I am also going to be running cake classes from here."

Experienced chef Caine Knight is leading the kitchen creating everything from rice paper rolls to succulent pork cutlets and even burgers with a twist.

As for the coffee, Brisbane roast Elixir is the current drop of choice however Spencer and Ayden hope to source their own single origin and bag it themselves.

The local couple also hope to gain a liquor license, if not BYO, so they can start offering quality high teas.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  coffee society rockhampton hey sugar cakes by ayden new business rockhampton business

Belgium-born chef brings world of experience to Rocky

FROM Brussels to Melbourne, Brisbane and now the Beef Capital, Roel Van Camp is a cut above in Rockhampton's culinary game.

Authorities reveal why CQ family's home caught alight

HOME LOST: A Biloela property goes up in flames on Saturday morning. One person was inside when the fire broke out, but escaped unharmed.

INVESTIGATION uncovers what sparked a fire that burnt down home.

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: TJ Hollis will play at the Frenchville Sports Club on Saturday night.

Check out some of the regions hottest local talent

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

AQUAMAN star Amber Heard visited Nimbin on the weekend to join crowds at the annual MardiGrass celebration.

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

‘I’ll get that man’: White vows revenge on Preston

Former MasterChef guest judge Marco Pierre White has launched a tirade against Matt Preston.

CHEF reveals the feud that sparked his defection from MasterChef.

REVEALED: Multiple high-rises to change Rocky's skyline in 2017

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

