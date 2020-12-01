Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Calamitous decline’: Call for school funding review

by Antonia O’Flaherty
1st Dec 2020 5:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A radical overhaul of school funding is needed to lift education outcomes which are still declining despite record government spending, according to a new report.

The Centre for Independent Studies' Dollars and Sense: Time for smart reform of Australian school funding analyses OECD data, Australian school-level data, and existing research and argues that despite more than $61 billion of public funding in schools, results have dropped.

CIS research fellow Glenn Fahey said this showed the approach of increasing resources without changing anything else, could not be expected to improve educational outcomes.

"Student achievement in international testing has declined faster than in almost any country in the world - leading to what Mr Fahey calls: "a calamitous decline in education performance."

 

 

The report calls on governments to consider a review of the current funding models while recommending improving accountability, competition, and performance.

"A more outcomes-based approach reorients funding based on activity and the quality of education that schools deliver," the report said.

 

One of the recommendations proposes a trial of a performance-based pay system for teachers and adopting more flexible pathways to enter teaching in order to boost teaching quality and motivation to become a teacher.

"More money really can make a difference if it comes with a much-needed boost to quality in education delivery. We need smarter solutions if we're to overcome the current education malaise and to truly become a clever country."

Originally published as 'Calamitous decline': Call for school funding review

More Stories

decline editors picks education school funding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction plans for two new Mobil servos in Rocky

        Premium Content Construction plans for two new Mobil servos in Rocky

        Motoring Both facilities have been council approved with sites on both sides of the Fitzroy River.

        Drink driver had six cruisers and three shots

        Premium Content Drink driver had six cruisers and three shots

        Crime She claims she didn’t feel tipsy and was okay to drive.

        Family of 5 forced to live in tent as rental crisis worsens

        Premium Content Family of 5 forced to live in tent as rental crisis worsens

        Community Low vacancy rates and high rent are making people ‘quite desperate’.

        Minor peak-hour collision disrupts Rocky CBD

        Premium Content Minor peak-hour collision disrupts Rocky CBD

        News Two drivers had a lucky escape this afternoon following a collision at a major...