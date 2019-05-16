Calendar girls raise funds all year to fight cancer

The Cheery Calendar Girls - including Samantha Van der Merwe, Lindy Hannon and Ann-Marie Reichler - have raised more than $10,000 for Relay for Life

RAISING money to fight cancer is a family affair for Lindy Hannon who volunteers on the Relay for Life committee and leads the Cheery Calendar Girls team to exceed fundraising expectations.

Ms Hannon's father, who ran the family shop on Rockonia Road, passed away from cancer following treatment in Brisbane.

"Our family stayed in the Cancer Council accommodation for next to nothing so we could be with him during his treatment,” Ms Hannon said.

Her mother now emcees the relay event which begins at 2pm Saturday and ends at 8am on Sunday.

There are 25 members of the Cheery Calendar team which is made up of four or five families, including Ms Hannon's sister and in-laws.

"The Cheery Girls began doing nudie calendars about 18 years ago to raise money for cancer research,” she said.

"Now we do chocolate drives and morning teas as well as participating in the relay itself.”

The Calendar Girls are currently leading the local fundraising tally more than $4,000 ahead of Intrepid Walkers ($6,852) and Cheeky Cheerleaders ($5,336).

"The relay finishes Sunday; Monday, I'll start raising funds for next year,” Ms Hannon said.

Thanks to a kickstart of funds from giftwrapping in Stockland Plaza last Christmas, the Girls have raised more than $10,600 towards this relay.

Ms Hannon admits it takes a lot to get through two solid days, from setting up to packing up the stalls.

"We've volunteered to run the canteen through the night this year,” she said.

'We'll be chopping fruit for Sunday breakfast to keep us awake in the early hours of the morning.”

Around 730 teams have registered for Relay for Life in Rockhampton to date with prizes to be won at the event including best dressed tent, best themed team, mission award and schools award.

Teams can still register on the day before the 2pm opening ceremony at CQUniversity.